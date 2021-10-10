Bangladesh hikes LPG price by 22 percent

The price per kg of LPG was adjusted up from Tk 86.07 to Tk 104.92, a 22 percent increase.

Accordingly, the price of a 12 kg cylinder rose from Tk 1,033 in September to Tk 1,259 in October.

The decision was announced by Md Abdul Jalil, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, at the agency’s offices at Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on Sunday alongside several other changes.

The changes will see the retail price of LPG in a particular month set according to the current Saudi Contract Price, or CP. The retail price was previously determined according to the Saudi CP of the previous month.

In October, Saudi Aramco set the CP for propane at $800 per metric tonne and butane at $795 per metric tonne. The price of a propane and butane mixture (35:65) was set at $796.75 per tonne. This means that the retail price of private LPG has been re-fixed at Tk 98.33 per kg without VAT and Tk 104.92 per kg with VAT.

“The price of propane and butane rose about $140 per tonne in October, compared to August,” the BERC chairman said. “As a result, the retail price of 12 kg of LPG has increased by Tk 158 with VAT.”