Bangladesh to import 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2021 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 08:23 PM BdST
Bangladesh has decided to import 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia to meet the growing demand for the staple food in the country.
The government took the decision during a meeting on Wednesday, according to Shamsul Arefin, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.
The price would be finalised later by the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase, he said.
In the meeting, the state-run Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) was also given the nod to buy 100,020 tonnes of urea fertilizer from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, 40,000 tonnes of furnace oil is being imported from Indonesia at a cost of Tk 1.74 billion for Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation.
