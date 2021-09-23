Panama-listed firm gets Bangladesh solar power plant job
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2021 12:14 AM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 12:14 AM BdST
The government has approved a 50-megawatt solar power plant in Khulna’s Terokhada, awarding the job to a company listed in Panama, the offshore tax haven.
The estimated cost of the 20-year project is about Tk 13.3 billion. The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved the project on Wednesday.
A joint venture of Business Research International Corporation and Hero Future Energy Asia will implement the project. Hero Future, a subsidiary of Indian firm Hero, is registered in Singapore.
“Is it that Panama?” asked Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, clearly referring to the Panama Papers, leaked confidential documents that revealed how the rich and powerful use tax havens to hide their wealth.
As the reporter elaborated the joint venture, Kamal instantly called Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources.
After the conversation, Kamal said Nasrul was not aware of the issue and he would brief the minister after looking into it.
Shamsul Arefin, an additional secretary who attended the briefing, could not give details on the owners of the Panama-listed firm and the time of its inception.
“The minister has spoken to the power ministry. You will know about it when they send the details,” he said.
The tariff for power from the plant will be Tk 8.2 per hour, according to him.
- Panama-listed firm gets solar power plant job
- China coal power retreat could wipe out $50bn of investment
- ADB cuts growth forecast in pandemic fallout
- Time to challenge what we know: Radwan Mujib
- Govt cuts interest on bigger savings
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- BBS to launch citizen database
- Why Washington worries about stablecoins
- Panama-listed firm gets Bangladesh solar power plant job
- China's overseas coal power retreat could wipe out $50bn of investment
- ADB trims Bangladesh growth forecast in pandemic fallout
- Time to challenge what we know: Radwan Mujib
- Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
Most Read
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates
- As COVID cases ebb in Bangladesh, experts warn against complacency
- Apple iPhone 13 review: the most incremental upgrade ever
- Taliban names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders
- Australia’s submarines make waves in Asia long before they go to sea
- HC orders freeze on Evaly asset sale, transfer
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- Bangladesh logs 36 virus deaths, 1,376 new cases in a day
- Time to challenge what we know: Radwan Mujib