Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates

The finance ministry announced the readjusted rates on Tuesday with three thresholds among nine savings schemes, cutting profits on six of them for the investors who will buy savings instruments worth over Tk 1.5 million.

The six are: 5-Year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra, 3-Monthly Profit Bearings, Family Savings Certificates, Pensioner Sanchayaptra, Post Office Savings Bank’s Fixed Deposit and Wage Earner Development Bond.

The new rates are: