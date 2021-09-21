Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2021 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 08:19 PM BdST
People investing more than Tk 1.5 million in six types of savings certificates will earn less from their savings than others and the profit will decline further in case of investment above Tk 3 million.
The finance ministry announced the readjusted rates on Tuesday with three thresholds among nine savings schemes, cutting profits on six of them for the investors who will buy savings instruments worth over Tk 1.5 million.
The six are: 5-Year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra, 3-Monthly Profit Bearings, Family Savings Certificates, Pensioner Sanchayaptra, Post Office Savings Bank’s Fixed Deposit and Wage Earner Development Bond.
The new rates are:
Up to Tk 1.5m (%)
Over Tk 1.5m-Tk 3m (%)
Over Tk 3m (%)
Family Savings Certificates
11.25
10.5
9.5
5 Years Bangladesh Sanchayapatra
11.28
10.3
9.3
3-Monthly Profit Bearings
11.04
10
9
Fixed Deposit at Post Office
11.28
10.3
9.3
Pensioner Sanchayaptra
11.76
10.75
9.75
Wage Earner Development Bond
11.2
10.27
8.4
- BBS to launch citizen database
- Why Washington worries about stablecoins
- Investors brace for a great fall in China
- Matarbari: The next hub of power and port
- Shamsul Alam suggests regional GDP estimates
- Parliament passes ‘quick rental’ power bill
- ‘Quick rental’ power bill in parliament
- Shortages of basic goods hobble US economy
- BBS plans to collect, store personal records of all citizens
- Why Washington worries about stablecoins
- Investors brace for a great fall in China
- Matarbari: The next hub of power and port
- Regional GDP data will help reduce disparity, says Shamsul Alam
- Parliament passes ‘quick rental’ power bill amid protests
Most Read
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- How to hold onto post-lockdown joy: Practice gratitude
- US to allow vaccinated international air travellers in November
- Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in election, claims 'clear mandate'
- World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
- Biman to resume flights to New York soon, says Momen
- Bangladesh logs 1,562 virus cases in a day; another 26 die
- Freight train derails in Tongi, rail links to Dhaka snap
- Bangladesh allows hilsa exports to India ahead of Durga Puja