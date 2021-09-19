BBS plans to collect, store personal records of all citizens
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2021 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2021 09:19 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) is planning to create a comprehensive database containing a wide range of information, including demographic and biometric records, on citizens of all ages in the country.
A unique identification number will be assigned to each citizen under which their personal data will be stored, according to the agency’s national population registrar.
The database will allow the government to maintain a centralised trove of data, including demographic statistics, travel history, religion, caste, birth, death, marriage and divorce records of citizens.
The initiative was outlined by the authorities at a workshop attended by Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam on Sunday.
Although such databases are available in developed countries, Mannan said it is the first time that such an initiative has been taken in Bangladesh.
Explaining why the Bureau of Statistics took up the project despite already having a national identity card database, he said: “The country currently has a wealth of information on citizens. But there is no information for all age groups in the country. In the proposed project, this database will be created with the information of all citizens."
"However, we need to keep in mind that the proposed project should be a coordinated effort without any overlaps in the data collection process as that would be a waste of time, energy and state money."
- Why Washington worries about stablecoins
- Investors brace for a great fall in China
- Matarbari: The next hub of power and port
- Shamsul Alam suggests regional GDP estimates
- Parliament passes ‘quick rental’ power bill
- ‘Quick rental’ power bill in parliament
- Shortages of basic goods hobble US economy
- Rental power plants will be ‘on standby’
- BBS plans to collect, store personal records of all citizens
- Why Washington worries about stablecoins
- Investors brace for a great fall in China
- Matarbari: The next hub of power and port
- Regional GDP data will help reduce disparity, says Shamsul Alam
- Parliament passes ‘quick rental’ power bill amid protests
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Court orders ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik to jail after surrender
- Evaly supplier sues MD Rassel, wife Shamima over dues
- The scientist and the AI-assisted, remote-control killing machine
- How hope, fear and misinformation led thousands of Haitians to the US border
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- They shunned COVID-19 vaccines but embraced antibody treatment
- Man dies after car plunges into Turag River in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 43 virus deaths, 1,383 new cases in a day
- Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit