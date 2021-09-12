Five power plants with 779 MW production capacity added to national grid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the power plants via video conference from her official residence on Sunday morning.

The five power plants are: Bibiyana-III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Habiganj, the Chattogram 100 MW Power Plant Unit-2, the Meghnaghat 104 MW Power Plant in Narayanganj, the Modhumoti 100 MW Power Plant in Bagerhat and the 225MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Sylhet, which was upgraded from a 150 MW plant.

"I am announcing the auspicious inauguration of these power plants, which will add a total of 779 MW of electricity to the national power grid," said Hasina

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid recently said in parliament that Bangladesh had once set a target of raising the country’s power production capacity to 24,000 MW by 2021.

The target was accomplished as the country's electricity generation capacity has now reached 25,235 MW, including captive power.

The government has constructed 119 power plants with a total electricity production capacity of 20,293 MW since 2009.

As many as 99.5 percent people of the country have been brought under 100 percent electricity coverage so far, Nasrul said in parliament at the start of September this year.

Along with officials from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, senior officials of the inaugurated power plants were also present at the video conference.