They wait hours for TCB trucks. But many return home empty-handed as stock runs out fast

On Monday, by the time the truck arrived, it was already 12 pm and men and women began to buy goods standing in separate but long queues.

A woman left the queue after a bdnews24.com photojournalist approached closer to take a photo of the crowd.

“My relatives will get to know that I’m buying essentials from here if my photo is published. It will be quite shameful for us. But there’s no option as the prices of goods elsewhere are beyond my reach. Please don’t publish a photo of me,” she said, asking not to be named.

The woman, a homemaker, said that her husband managed to get a job at a company recently after being unemployed for a pandemic year. The daily essentials sold out of TCB trucks, including cooking oil, legumes and sugar, retail at a high price in the market, which has shot up further, she said. “People like us have the TCB truck as the last resort.”

“I buy my essentials from here quite often as the price is low. But the products are sold off if I’m late,” said Abdul Qayyum, who works in a tailoring shop.

People, mostly from the lower-income group, crowd around these trucks run by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh through a network of dealers.

The queues are not as long as it used to be during the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus infections, but many customers are still going back empty-handed despite a long wait after goods are sold out.

Cooking oil is always expensive and on top of that, the traders on Sunday proposed to increase it further. The Ministry of Commerce turned down the proposal. The prices of palm oil, however, surged by Tk 4 to Tk 116 per litre. Retail prices of loose soybean oil remain unchanged at Tk 129 per litre and bottled soybean oil at Tk 153. And a bottle of 5 litres retails at Tk 728.

TCB dealers said the authorities provide them with a specific quantity of goods to sell from the trucks. People queue up for buying the goods even before the trucks reach their designated points and then the goods are sold out soon after the vehicles arrive.

Though many customers still wait for the goods, they cannot sell anymore as the stock finishes, the dealers said. Every day, many people return home, failing to buy goods from the TCB trucks.

The mobile trucks on Monday sold edible oil at Tk 100 per litre and sugar at Tk 55 per kg from 58 points of Dhaka city. These prices are lower than the market prices.

“We’re selling a maximum of 2 litres of edible oil, 2 kg lentils and 2 kg sugar to each customer. We can’t sell more than that to one customer,” said Alauddin, a shop assistant in Fuad Enterprise, a TCB dealer in Rampura Bazar.

“Even after capping the quantity, all goods are sold in a few hours. Many others wait in the queue”

They had an allocation of 1,500 kg daily essential products including edible oil, lentils and sugar, said Mamun Khan, a representative of Ashraf Ali, owner of Najaf General Store, a TCB dealer at Malibagh.

“We started selling the goods at 11 am (on Monday) and everything was sold in two hours. Every day, around 50 to 60 people return home without buying the goods as our allocated stock runs out,” Mamun said.

Asked if the crowd is thinner than it used to be during the virus lockdown, Mamun said the difference is “very slim”.

As many as 71 trucks were used by the dealers to sell the TCB goods in Dhaka City Corporation areas and the adjacent districts on Monday, said Md Humayun Kabir, chief of the TCB Dhaka regional office.

Each truck was provided with 600 litres of edible oil, 500 kg sugar and 400 kg lentil, but the quantity was more for the neighbourhoods that had higher demand. On average, each truck had 1,600 kg of different items for sale, the official said.