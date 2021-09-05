Dhaka key stock index passes 7,000 for first time

At 12:20 pm on Sunday, the DSEX, the key stock index, stood at 7,062.4 after climbing 80.98 points, or 1.16 percent. It was the highest since the DSEX was launched in 2013.

At that point, stocks valued at Tk 15.9 billion traded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, with shares changing hands from 375 companies and mutual funds. As many as 245 stocks rose, 97 fell, and 33 remained unchanged.

The Chattogram stock indices also rose on Sunday.

The principal index – the CASPI – surged by 238.7 points to 20,566.87. Transactions amounting to Tk 474.6 million had taken place as of 12:20 pm.