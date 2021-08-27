ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2021 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 02:29 PM BdST
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $1.78 billion multi-tranche financing facility (MFF) to improve mobility, road safety, and regional trade along the Dhaka–Sylhet trade corridor in Bangladesh.
The Dhaka–Sylhet corridor, once completed, will support a new trade route that connects Chattogram port with India’s northeastern states through the three land ports of Akhaura, Sheola, and Tamabil, and from there to Bhutan and Myanmar, ADB said on its website.
The corridor is also the centrepiece of the Bangladesh government’s planned Northeast Bangladesh Economic Corridor, which aims to promote key industries in the area, such as energy generation and production of construction materials, and to better integrate them with the rest of the economy in the country.
“Bangladesh’s export-driven economic growth has shown its unique potential and opportunity of becoming a regional transport and trade hub. To sustain this growth, the country’s transport infrastructure needs to be improved,” said ADB Transport Specialist for South Asia Satomi Sakaguchi.
“The project road is the main part of Road Corridor No. 5 under the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) programme. Its improvement will reduce logistics costs, increase competitiveness, and help expand regional trade with neighbouring South Asian countries, as well as providing safe access to the community members. By doing so, the investment project will contribute to the government’s goal of achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development.”
The SASEC Dhaka–Sylhet Corridor Road Investment Project will be delivered in four tranches. The $400 million first tranche of the MFF will help finance the initial works of the major contracts for the widening of about 210 kilometres of National Highway No. 2 along the Dhaka–Sylhet corridor from two lanes to four lanes. It will include 60 km of a footpath, 26 footbridges, and 13 overpasses. Its design will have features responsive to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and the differently-abled, as well as disaster and climate risks.
The government will fund $911 million of the $2.69 billion project. Apart from the MFF, ADB will also provide a $1 million technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund and an additional $2 million grant from the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction, financed by the Government of Japan, to support capacity building of the Roads and Highways Department on road safety and maintenance, climate change, and gender equality and social inclusion.
Transport and trade facilitation are among the priorities of SASEC members, which since 2001, have invested more than $14.3 billion in projects in the region, including 43 transport projects worth $11.4 billion.
- Cashless society is the next dream: Joy
- $51bn in foreign aid still stuck in pipeline
- Promising signs in investment growth
- Reserves distribution is 'shot in arm' for global economy: IMF chief
- Taliban name acting head of central bank
- Afghanistan faces economic shock
- Taliban's return clouds plans for Afghanistan's resources
- How to unlock the equity in your home
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- $51 billion in foreign aid still stuck in the pipeline
- Rise in industrial unit registration brightens investment growth chances
- IMF's $650bn reserves distribution is 'shot in arm' for global economy: Georgieva
- Taliban name acting head of central bank as economic turmoil grows
Most Read
- West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy
- At least 13 US troops among masses of dead in Kabul suicide attack
- 2 die, 4 missing in Saint Martin’s Island
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think
- Bangladesh logs 102 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in two months
- What is Islamic State in Afghanistan?
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- ‘We will hunt you down’: Biden vows to avenge Afghan attack
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy