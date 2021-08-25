What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy

“Cashless society is our future,” the prime minister’s ICT adviser said at the virtual inauguration of Sonali Bank’s digital inward remittance service Blaze on Tuesday.

“The next dream of my Digital Bangladesh is that all financial transactions will be cashless.”

The launch of Blaze has taken Bangladesh one step forward to realising the dream of a cashless society, he said.

Pointing out the tardiness and other limitations faced by Bangladeshi migrants in sending remittances despite their hard work and contribution to the economy, Joy said, “Keeping these limitations in this digital era is meaningless.”

He said customers would be able to pay shopkeepers through their mobile phones in a cashless society. “They won’t need cash. No one will be able to steal their hard-earned money.”

Son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Joy hopes a cashless society will play a role in uprooting corruption as well.

“The 50 million Bangladeshis who have no bank account and depend on cash only risk losing their money to theft, looting and corruption. The chances of corruption will be eliminated once we transform into a cashless society.”

He said the introduction of digital payment of government allowances has stopped the money from being misappropriated.

Joy also described how the Digital Bangladesh initiative of the government helped the country ride out the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “The Awami League government always focuses on the needs of the future, not the present only.”