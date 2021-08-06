Delayed data shows how pandemic dealt a blow to Bangladesh economy

The government had previously reported 5.24 percent GDP growth in FY20, with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the economy for at least a third of the financial year.

The onset of the pandemic in March 2020 dealt a crippling blow to daily life and the economy, with industrial output, particularly the manufacturing along with the services sector suffering the biggest year-on-year slump in FY20.

With the COVID crisis showing signs of abating in the latter half of 2021, economic activities began to pick up gradually after the country exited a months-long nationwide lockdown.

The government had initially set a GDP growth target of 8.2 percent which was later revised down to 6.1 percent in light of the pandemic.

However, hopes of an economic revival were dashed as a second wave of the pandemic began to sweep across the country in March.

Accordingly, provisional estimates have now put the GDP growth at 5.47 percent for FY21, according to the BBS data.

Based on the BBS forecast, the size of the GDP is Tk 30.11 trillion in FY21, which was Tk 27.39 trillion the year before.

Commenting on the matter, economist Ahsan H Mansur said the latest GDP estimates are 'more realistic than years past.'

"No one has any control over the pandemic. It has hit all sectors of daily life and the economy.

"It is feared that the pandemic could lead to a negative growth of about 10 percent in India," Mansur pointed out. "It is good to hear that Bangladesh's economy is growing more than 5 percent.”