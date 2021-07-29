'Don't use cryptocurrencies': BB clarifies its stand after reports on its confidential letter
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2021 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 07:26 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has made its stand clear on cryptocurrencies and asked everyone to refrain from their transactions and promotions to avoid financial and legal risks.
The central bank in a statement on Thursday said some newspapers recently published parts of a confidential letter containing Bangladesh Bank's opinion to the investigator of a certain case, but these were not for public eyes in any way.
The bank then reiterated its warning notice from December 2017.
“As these are not legal tenders issued by any legal authorities of the country, no one can make any financial claim against these.”
It said the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947 does not support use of such currencies either and online transactions in these currencies with unnamed people or people with pseudonyms may violate the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.
The notice said the users of cryptocurrencies in Bangladesh may put themselves in financial and legal risks.
“In this situation, the people are requested not to make transactions in virtual currencies like Bitcoin, or promote these or help others make such transactions in order to avoid possible financial and legal risks,” it said.
The latest statement added that Bangladesh Bank’s position on cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, etc., remains the same. It asked “all individuals and companies” to avoid transactions and promotions of virtual currencies of all sorts.
- Agricultural credit target set at Tk 283.91bn
- Will the delta variant wreck the recovery?
- IMF dims outlook for developing world
- Mexican workers on border get vaccines to aid them, US economy
- Lockdown spells concern for apparel industry
- Govt warns against reopening factories in lockdown
- COVID casts shadow on metro rail launch
- COVID ‘pingdemic’ slows UK growth
- BB raises agricultural credit target by 7.98% to Tk 283.91 billion
- Will the delta variant wreck the recovery?
- IMF raises growth forecasts for rich nations, dims outlook for developing world
- Mexican workers on border get vaccines to aid them, and the US economy
- Lockdown casts pall on apparel industry amid 'peak season' for exports
- Legal action if factories reopen in lockdown: state minister
Most Read
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh logs record 16,230 virus cases in a day, death toll crosses 20,000
- Bangladesh approves BUET-developed cheap ventilator, Oxyjet, for limited use
- CMCH withdraws general diary as police believe Surokkha website was not hacked
- When companies profit from rape videos
- Poachers prowl into Sundarbans for tigers as smugglers make lucrative offers
- Mahfuz Anam denies rift in Editors’ Council, responds to Naem Nizam’s resignation
- Coronavirus kills man, son within 12 hours in Chattogram
- AstraZeneca vaccine sales jump to $894m, submission for US approval delayed
- Deadly floods leave thousands of Rohingya refugees homeless again