Legal action if factories reopen in lockdown: state minister

Farhad Hossain, state minister for public administration, threatened the owners with legal action if they resume production ignoring the restrictions, while briefing the media after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

“We have instructed the local administration to take action if any factory remains open amid the lockdown,” the state minister said when a reporter pointed out that some factories were kept open in the lockdown violating the health rules.

“There is no alternative to strict curbs to stop the spread of COVID-19. We’ve issued a notice with a strong message. The restrictions designed by experts will help us to reduce the number of infections.”

The factories had been allowed to operate during the previous lockdowns, but the government has ordered them shut in the lockdown reimposed on Jul 23 after Eid-ul-Azha.

However, the lockdown rules will not affect the sectors related to rawhide, food, and drugs and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers to prevent infection.

Although the owners of the readymade garment industry urged the government to allow them continue production, Farhad said it was yet to decide on the issue.