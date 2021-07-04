Highlight skills, not cheap labour, to woo foreign investment: planning minister

“We are developing skills and we will work hard. But we must be paid fairly. This is the future Bangladesh,” he said at a virtual dialogue organised by Better Bangladesh Forum on Saturday.

He said foreigners should not invest in Bangladesh only to take advantage of its cheap labour, because the country now has skilled workers much like other developing nations.

“So the investments should be made on a win-win basis for both sides.”

“We need humane investment…it will be inhumane to invest in our country for cheap labour.”

Mohammad Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, also attended the event moderated by the forum’s Chairman Masud A Khan.