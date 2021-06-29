Bangladesh retains option to legalise dirty money by raising fines
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 06:59 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 06:59 PM BdST
The government has retained the option to legalise undisclosed income or dirty money without questioning the sources through investment in certain sectors.
Parliament passed the Finance Bill for 2021-22 financial year by raising the fines for the option to legalise so-called black money in a session chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal did not say anything about the option in the national budget he proposed on Jun 3. The proposed Finance Bill did not touch the matter either.
A day later, he hinted that the government may retain the provision to legalise undisclosed income through payment of taxes at certain rates because it lacks data on the outcome of the option kept in the budget for the outgoing fiscal year ending Jun 30.
Now black money can be legalised through investment in new industries, stock market, flats and plots, among other options.
The tax to legalise undisclosed income through investment in share, bond, mutual fund and other stock market instruments has been raised to 25 percent from 10 percent with five percent fines. The fines will be 10 percent if a person wants to draw the money within a year from the investment.
Dirty money can also be parked as cash, bank deposit, financial schemes and instruments, savings and other sorts of deposits, savings instruments or savings certificates by paying 25 percent tax and 5 percent fines on the taxes.
Undisclosed land, building or apartment can be legalised by paying taxes and fines at certain rates without facing any questions.
The tax rate is 10 percent to legalise black money by investing in new industries.
Besides these, the new Finance Bill has retained the option to legalise black money by investing in hi-tech parks and economic zones until 2024 and plots and flats in the upcoming fiscal year.
Officials at the National Board of Revenue said people can also legalise undisclosed income by paying taxes in line with the Income Tax Ordinance. But they must reveal the source of the income in this case.
- Hasina vows to spend as much as needed to get vaccines
- $300m loan deal with WB for rural economy, COVID resilience
- Tk 230m in state aid for the poor
- Govt scraps 10 coal power plants
- Govt to buy LNG at double the price from 2 months ago
- Reserves cross $45bn
- The inequality of the GoFundMe economy
- India e-commerce rules cast cloud over Amazon, Walmart
- Bangladesh will spend as much as needed to get vaccines: Hasina
- Bangladesh gets $300m in World Bank loans for rural economy, COVID resilience
- Economists doubt India's new loan guarantees will boost growth
- Bangladesh gives Tk 230m in relief to poor, jobless to ride out lockdown
- Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
- Bangladesh to buy LNG at double the price from two months ago amid global supply squeeze
Most Read
- Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
- No ‘movement passes’ for upcoming lockdown
- Bangladesh posts record 8,364 virus cases in a day, another 104 die
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- France knocked out by Switzerland in shootout as Mbappe misses decisive penalty
- UN peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
- No pillion passengers on motorcycles amid lockdown: DMP
- Public transport is suspended and malls are closed. But Dhaka roads are still busy
- Sayeed Khokon hits out at Mayor Taposh after bank account freeze
- Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map