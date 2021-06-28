Bangladesh gives Tk 230m in relief to poor, jobless to ride out lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2021 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2021 07:19 PM BdST
The government has allocated Tk 230 million in humanitarian assistance for the poor and unemployed to help them get through the lockdown designed to curb the COVID-19 spread.
The allocation has been made for people affected by the pandemic in all 64 districts, the disaster management and relief ministry said on Monday.
The deputy commissioners of all the districts have been directed to distribute the relief.
The fund will be used to provide food assistance to the people who will call the national helpline, 333, for aid. The aid includes products like rice, lentils, salt, oil and potatoes.
In an effort to curb the alarming spread of the coronavirus throughout the country, the government ordered the suspension of all public transport, aside from freight and rickshaws, from Monday.
The government also shut shopping malls, markets, tourist attractions, resorts, community centres and places of recreation. A stricter nationwide lockdown will be imposed from Jul 1.
Restaurants and hotels can stay open from 8am to 8pm, but cannot offer eat-in service. Private and public offices may only have a limited physical presence of staff.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam warned people not to leave their homes without emergency reasons.
DIAL 333 FOR EMERGENCY FOOD AID
The government launched the national helpline, 333, for citizens struggling to cope with the impacts of the shutdown imposed in Bangladesh on Mar 26 last year over the coronavirus outbreak.
As part of the initiative, the administration officials deliver food to people's homes upon receiving calls on the hotline.
