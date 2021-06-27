Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries

The Integrated Energy and Power Masterplan needs to set the coal-based power generation target at a reasonable level while taking the overall situation into consideration, said State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid at a press conference at the Secretariat in Dhaka Sunday.

In addition, Bangladesh’s signing of the Paris Agreement and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s role as the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum have made it “essential for us to generate electricity through more environmentally friendly means”, he said.