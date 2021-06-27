Home > Economy

Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2021 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 02:40 PM BdST

The Bangladesh government has cancelled 10 planned coal-based power plants in consideration of their environmental impact.

The Integrated Energy and Power Masterplan needs to set the coal-based power generation target at a reasonable level while taking the overall situation into consideration, said State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid at a press conference at the Secretariat in Dhaka Sunday.

In addition, Bangladesh’s signing of the Paris Agreement and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s role as the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum have made it “essential for us to generate electricity through more environmentally friendly means”, he said.

Two 660 MW coal-based power plants in Patuakhali

1,200 MW super thermal power plant in north Bangladesh

522 MW coal-based power plant project in Mawa

282 MW coal-based power plant project in Dhaka

282 MW coal-based power plant project in Chattogram

565 MW coal-based power plant project in Khulna

1,320 MW coal-based power plant construction project in Moheshkhali

700 MW Bangladesh-Singapore ultra super critical coal-based power plant construction project

1,200 MW CPGCBL-Sumitoma ultra super critical coal-based power plant construction project

