Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2021 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 02:40 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has cancelled 10 planned coal-based power plants in consideration of their environmental impact.
The Integrated Energy and Power Masterplan needs to set the coal-based power generation target at a reasonable level while taking the overall situation into consideration, said State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid at a press conference at the Secretariat in Dhaka Sunday.
In addition, Bangladesh’s signing of the Paris Agreement and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s role as the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum have made it “essential for us to generate electricity through more environmentally friendly means”, he said.
Two 660 MW coal-based power plants in Patuakhali
1,200 MW super thermal power plant in north Bangladesh
522 MW coal-based power plant project in Mawa
282 MW coal-based power plant project in Dhaka
282 MW coal-based power plant project in Chattogram
565 MW coal-based power plant project in Khulna
1,320 MW coal-based power plant construction project in Moheshkhali
700 MW Bangladesh-Singapore ultra super critical coal-based power plant construction project
1,200 MW CPGCBL-Sumitoma ultra super critical coal-based power plant construction project
- Govt to buy LNG at double the price from 2 months ago
- Reserves cross $45bn
- The inequality of the GoFundMe economy
- India e-commerce rules cast cloud over Amazon, Walmart
- FDI in Bangladesh falls 11% in 2020: UNCTAD
- Focus on Bangladesh Model: Radwan Mujib
- Gloom gathers over India's rural economy
- Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks drop 7%
- Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
- Bangladesh to buy LNG at double the price from two months ago amid global supply squeeze
- Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves cross $45 billion
- The inequality of the GoFundMe economy
- India e-commerce rules cast cloud over Amazon, Walmart and local rivals
- FDI inflows to Bangladesh fall 11% in 2020: UNCTAD
Most Read
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds as lockdown spurs exodus from Dhaka
- Bangladesh to enter strict lockdown on Monday as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh health minister defends lockdown amid vaccine supply crunch
- Zafrullah Chowdhury ripped into Tarique Rahman. Then he comes under fire from BNP adherents
- Bangladesh posts 4,334 COVID cases in a day, another 77 die
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Bangladesh war crimes prosecutor Zead-al Malum is dead
- Bangladesh plans 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Bangladesh to deploy troops to enforce coronavirus lockdown