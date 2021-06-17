Underground trains are expected to transport passengers in Dhaka in 2026
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2021 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 09:01 PM BdST
The government’s Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd plans to launch underground train services in 2026 following the start of the construction work in 2022.
As many as 800,000 passengers will commute through the underground lines daily once the project is completed at an estimated cost of Tk 525.61 billion, the company’s Managing Director MAN Siddique says.
The tracks will be set up in two parts – one fully underground on a 19.87 kilometres stretch from Airport Railway Station to Kamalapur Railway Station and the other on an 11.36 kilometres stretch from Kamalapur to Purbachal.
The authorities will buy 25 trains with eight coaches each for the underground services, Siddique said at a virtual media briefing on Thursday.
Japan’s Kawasaki-Mitsubishi made 24 sets of trains for MRT-6 lines, a 20 km stretch from Uttara to Motijheel. The first of these were on a trial run on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The DMTCL has begun the process to set up a depot in Rupganj’s Pitolganj for the underground trains under MRT-1 project. The depot’s land and infrastructure development will be done in 12 packages.
Siddique said the construction will begin after the end of the tender process by September.
Earlier, officials at the Economic Relations Division said Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA agreed to fund the underground train project.
Siddique said the government has taken initiatives to set up metro rail lines on six routes in and around Dhaka by 2030 to ease traffic congestion.
The work to complete one of the routes, from Uttara to Motijheel, has progressed much. The authorities hope to open the Uttara-Agargaon portion of the route within a year.
Trials of train cars have recently been conducted at the depot in Uttara’s Diabari.
