Bangladesh gives Tk 650m to Sudan in debt relief
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 08:56 PM BdST
Bangladesh has provided Sudan with Tk 650 million in debt relief in a bid to alleviate poverty in the African nation.
The fund was handed over to Sudan in response to a call by the International Monetary Fund, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Sudan, a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, has been crippled by debt and poverty and the financial assistance is expected to help overcome the crisis.
Last year, Bangladesh also handed Tk 80 million to help Somalia combat poverty as part of the IMF initiative.
