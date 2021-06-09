Bangladesh to set up fibre optic broadband network in remote Chattogram Hill Tracts

Considering the security risks and other barriers in the remote areas, the Army has been tasked with implementing the project by setting up optical fibre connections in 59 unions through the direct procurement method.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase cleared the project under the ICT Division along with 10 other proposals, said Additional Cabinet Secretary Shamsul Arefin.

The total estimated cost of the 11 projects is Tk 25.79 billion. The government will finance Tk 8.9 billion while the rest is expected to come from the Asian Development Bank, French development agency AFD and the European Investment Bank.