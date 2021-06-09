Home > Economy

Bangladesh to set up fibre optic broadband network in remote Chattogram Hill Tracts

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jun 2021 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2021 09:03 PM BdST

The government has approved a project to reach strong broadband internet network to the Chattogram Hill Tracts districts of Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban.

Considering the security risks and other barriers in the remote areas, the Army has been tasked with implementing the project by setting up optical fibre connections in 59 unions through the direct procurement method.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase cleared the project under the ICT Division along with 10 other proposals, said Additional Cabinet Secretary Shamsul Arefin.

The total estimated cost of the 11 projects is Tk 25.79 billion. The government will finance Tk 8.9 billion while the rest is expected to come from the Asian Development Bank, French development agency AFD and the European Investment Bank.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories