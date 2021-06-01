Bangladeshis can pay for services abroad without international bank card
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2021 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2021 12:41 AM BdST
Bangladeshis with no international bank card can now make payment for certain services abroad through International Remittance Card services of the banks.
To facilitate the transaction, Bangladesh Bank on Monday allowed the banks to make the payment on behalf of their customers as alternative to traditional banking channel.
The central bank has mentioned the services for which the outward remittances will be allowed.
The permissible amounts for these transactions are fixed by the Guidelines for Foreign Exchange Transactions-2018.
A Bangladesh Bank official said the payments through the International Remittance Cards can be made to organisations that do not accept other channels than international cards.
The banks will use the remittance cards on behalf of the customers, who will need to deposit the amount and fill in a form for the service, the official said.
