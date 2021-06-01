Bangladeshis can pay for services abroad without international bank card

To facilitate the transaction, Bangladesh Bank on Monday allowed the banks to make the payment on behalf of their customers as alternative to traditional banking channel.

The central bank has mentioned the services for which the outward remittances will be allowed.

They include IT expenses; fees for membership, application, registration, admission, examination; study; visa and evaluation; training, seminar, workshop; academic or research journal subscription; and publication-related fees of articles in international journals.

The permissible amounts for these transactions are fixed by the Guidelines for Foreign Exchange Transactions-2018.

A Bangladesh Bank official said the payments through the International Remittance Cards can be made to organisations that do not accept other channels than international cards.

The banks will use the remittance cards on behalf of the customers, who will need to deposit the amount and fill in a form for the service, the official said.