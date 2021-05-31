Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2021 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2021 08:42 PM BdST
Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty on Monday, Israel's Finance Ministry said, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalised relations last year.
The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation.
The tax convention, once ratified by ministers and parliament this year, will be Israel's 59th and go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
It is the first tax treaty reached in the wake of Israel's normalising relations with the UAE and Bahrain last year. In parallel, Israel has moved to improve ties with Morocco and Sudan.
The treaty is based primarily on the OECD model, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, adding that it "provides certainty and favourable conditions for business activity and will strengthen economic ties" with the UAE.
Under the agreement, tax deductions, dividends and royalties are capped.=
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the treaty will enable significant promotion of investment and trade that will help both countries' economies.
Since a normalisation deal was signed last September, Israeli and Emirati banks and other companies have signed cooperation deals, while also establishing direct flights.
- Regulator cuts LPG prices again
- The luckiest workers in America? Teenagers
- Biden banks on $3.6tr tax hike on the rich
- A look at what’s inside Biden’s $6 trillion budget request
- Biden to propose $6tr budget to boost middle class, infrastructure
- $200m currency swap deal agreed to help Sri Lanka
- COVID may be shifting ratings goalposts
- Pandemic slims hopes of metro rail launch in 2021
- Bank of Ghana surprises with 100 basis point policy rate cut
- Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
- Budget must focus more on jobs, saving lives and less on GDP growth: think-tank
- Bangladesh regulator cuts LPG prices again
- The luckiest workers in America? Teenagers
- Biden banks on $3.6 trillion tax hike on the rich and corporations
Most Read
- Police say 15 groups selling LSD as five more arrested in Dhaka
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to Jun 6
- Two people in video of sexual assault on woman are ‘from Jashore’
- Noor Chowdhury’s deportation ‘most important’ issue in Canada-Bangladesh ties: High Commissioner Khalilur
- Bangladesh’s virus cases top 800,000; deaths rise by 36
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Hifazat leaders spent donations for orphans, Rohingya on ‘luxury, politics’: police
- Bangladesh minister backs stricter lockdown in 7 districts in virus flare-up
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- Doctor found dead at Dhaka home with wounds, burns on body