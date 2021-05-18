Bangladesh approves ADP for 2021-22 fiscal with 14% increase
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2021 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 09:48 PM BdST
The government has approved an Annual Development Plan or ADP worth Tk 2.25 trillion for the 2021-22 fiscal, marking a 14 percent jump from last year’s budget.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said the approval came at a meeting of the National Economic Council led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.
Hasina joined the meeting, which was held at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar’s NEC headquarters, via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban.
The minister said apart from the budget for next year’s ADP, the meeting also allotted Tk 113.68 billion for the development of autonomous organisations.
“The ADP totalled Tk 2.36 trillion,” he said.
For the 2020-21 financial year, the government had authorised ADP to the tune of Tk 2.05 trillion. Later it was revised down to Tk 1.97 trillion.
In comparison, the new ADP budget is worth Tk 276.81 billion more than that of the current fiscal year.
In next year’s ADP, internal sources will account for Tk 1.37 trillion while Tk 880.24 billion will be sourced from overseas.
For the development of autonomous agencies and corporations, domestic sources will account for Tk 67.17 billion while foreign development partners will provide Tk 47.51 billion.
As many as 1,426 projects under the original ADP will be implemented in the next fiscal while another 89 will be executed for autonomous institutions, taking the number of projects to 1,515.
According to Mannan, 35 percent of the ADP, amounting to Tk 616.31 billion has gone to the transport and communications sector while another 20.36 percent, or Tk 458.68 billion, has been reserved for the power and fuel sector.
