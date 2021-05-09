Another 200,000 fisheries and livestock farmers to get Tk 2.92bn incentives

Verification of the small marginal farmers on the lists of beneficiaries was ongoing, he told reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

The government has already provided cash assistance of around Tk 5.54 billion under two projects of the ministry to about 400,000 farmers hit by the pandemic, according to the minister.

The new incentives will not be distributed as loans.

Rezaul also said the ministry working as a coordinator to keep the supply chain of fish, meat, milk, eggs and raw materials needed for the production uninterrupted.

Products worth Tk 92 billion were sold through mobile sale points under the programme last year, according to him.