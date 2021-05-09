Another 200,000 fisheries and livestock farmers to get Tk 2.92bn incentives
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2021 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2021 10:50 PM BdST
The government will distribute Tk 2.92 billion in cash incentives among 200,000 more farmers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has said.
Verification of the small marginal farmers on the lists of beneficiaries was ongoing, he told reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.
The government has already provided cash assistance of around Tk 5.54 billion under two projects of the ministry to about 400,000 farmers hit by the pandemic, according to the minister.
The new incentives will not be distributed as loans.
Rezaul also said the ministry working as a coordinator to keep the supply chain of fish, meat, milk, eggs and raw materials needed for the production uninterrupted.
Products worth Tk 92 billion were sold through mobile sale points under the programme last year, according to him.
- The boom that wasn’t
- How social class affects layoffs amid pandemic
- India to take back illegal migrants from UK
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves top $45bn
- Tk 100m in pandemic aid for the poor
- 47% returnees don’t have income: study
- GDP growth to pick up on stimulus: ADB
- Anti-tobacco groups demand specific taxes in budget
- The jobs report: The boom that wasn’t
- How social class affects COVID-related layoffs worldwide
- India to take back illegal migrants from UK in return for visas for young workers
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $45 billion to hit another historic high
- Bangladesh PM rolls out Tk 100m in pandemic aid for the poor
- Study finds 47% returnee migrants in Bangladesh don’t have income source
Most Read
- Bangladesh deploys border guards to control Eid travel rush in COVID lockdown
- Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment
- ‘Difficult and painful’: LR Global alleges conspiracy by some former BSEC commissioners
- China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
- At least 68 killed in Afghan school blast, families bury victims
- Eid travellers flock to Shimulia in pandemic lockdown
- Long-route buses operate by stealth in virus lockdown
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia tests negative for coronavirus
- Bangladesh finds coronavirus cases of Indian variant
- Eid returnees crowd Shimulia despite ferry suspension