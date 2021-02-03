Hasina orders action against officials over ‘incorrect’ design pushing project cost up by billions
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2021 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2021 08:11 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has ordered action against the officials behind “incorrect” design that has led the cost of a project to shoot up by billions.
The prime minister issued the instructions when a proposal was placed in Wednesday’s ECNEC meeting to extend a project to build bridges in the rural areas by three years and raise the cost by Tk 25.3 billion.
“Take legal action against those for whose negligence the project was designed incorrectly which led to waste of time and money,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by Planning Minister MA Mannan as she analysed the proposal.
Hasina also ordered the relevant people to be cautious so as to avoid a repeat of such incidents, Mannan told reporters.
The prime minister was scathing in her assessment of the projects planned and executed by the officials. They come up with new issues while implementing projects, the prime minister said as she took them to task.
“Didn’t you see these things when the project was being planned? Didn’t you go to the project site? How do these new bridge plans pop up now?”
Hasina also ordered the officials to be prudent in choosing project sites.
“Bridges must be built to suit the people’s need, not near someone’s home to serve their personal interest,” she said.
The authorities now need to rebuild low-height bridges that hinder movement of large vessels, she observed and ordered officials to be mindful of the issue in designing new bridges.
- IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid
- $15 billion remittances in 7 months
- How much did aid to small businesses help?
- France, Germany slowly emerge from recessions
- Global remittances to rebound: study
- Global economy threatened by COVID-19 resurgence
- IMF lifts global growth forecast
- 300,000 loan defaulters in Bangladesh
- Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
- Bangladesh receives $15 billion remittances in 7 months amid coronavirus pandemic
- $500 billion in aid to small businesses: How much did it help?
- France and Germany slowly emerge from severe recessions
- Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared: study
- Global economy threatened by COVID-19 resurgence
Most Read
- Bangladesh Army denounces ‘false information’ in Al Jazeera report
- Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report as ‘politically-motivated smear campaign’
- High on light, Bangladesh’s first expressway glows with exotic grandeur at night
- Top criminal Joseph freed from jail on presidential mercy
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Bangladesh gains four places on Democracy Index 2020
- Wife of PM Hasina’s personal physician dies from post-COVID pneumonia
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- How a deadly power game undid Myanmar’s democratic hopes