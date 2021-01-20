Bangladesh averted virus-induced economic crisis: Hasina
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2021 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2021 01:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has been largely successful in averting an economic crisis that arced around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“It was possible to retain economic stability during the pandemic through the government's special steps to counter the crisis,” Hasina said in parliament on Wednesday.
Her comments came as responses to questions from the Jatiya Party’s Rowshan Ara Mannan and Awami League’s Kazim Uddin.
According to a report from the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research, Bangladesh is on course to becoming the 25th largest economy in the world by 2035, thanks to the current pace of economic development.
As per the 2020 indicators, Bangladesh is the 41st largest economy in the world.
“Although the coronavirus has caused an economic downturn in many other countries, Bangladesh has remained largely unscathed,” she said.
In fiscal 2020, Bangladesh achieved the economic growth of 5.24 percent, while it was 8.15 percent in the previous year, which is the highest in the history of the country.
Bangladesh ranked 10th in the world in grain production and third in rice production, Hasina said.
“The government has taken up different programmes to create new opportunities to send workers abroad as they were either stranded here or lost their jobs to the pandemic,” Hasina said.
“Bangladesh is not free from the unforeseen negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have dealt with the situation with caution since the start, due to which we have been comparatively successful in reducing the economic damage, cases of infections and the fatality rate.”
- China’s college graduates can’t find jobs
- Most major economies are shrinking. Not China’s
- China's Q4 GDP growth beats forecast
- Tk 27bn in new stimulus for small businesses
- Wall Street cheers on Biden stimulus plan
- Biden's rescue package offers bridge for hard-hit economy
- 5 years sought to prep for developing nation
- Investors reposition for stimulus, tax as they look to Biden
- China’s college graduates can’t find jobs. The solution: grad school
- Most major economies are shrinking. Not China’s
- China's Q4 GDP growth beats forecast, ends 2020 in solid position after COVID-19 shock
- Bangladesh rolls out Tk 27bn in new stimulus for small businesses
- Wall Street cheers on Biden stimulus plan but worries about the cost
- Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue package offers bridge for hard-hit economy
Most Read
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Drizzles likely as Bangladesh braces for colder days of winter
- Bangladesh to receive 2m ‘gift’ vaccine doses from India Wednesday: official
- Bangladesh plans to vaccinate 200,000 people a day
- Veteran actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu dies at 69
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Biden plans 8-year pathway to citizenship for immigrants without legal status
- Four terminals will be built outside Dhaka for inter-district buses: Taposh
- BTRC testing quality of mobile networks for six months