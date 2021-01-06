Hasina orders investigation into project left unfinished after nine years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2021 02:05 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 02:05 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent back a proposal to extend a project that was to be delivered in three years but could not be finished in nine years.
She has ordered the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division or IMED of the Planning Commission to investigate and report on the progress of the project immediately after visiting the site in Kushtia, Planning Minister MA Mannan said.
The proposal to extend the project to build the Kushtia Medical College and Hospital without raising the budget was presented at the Executive Committee of National Economic Council or ECNEC in its meeting on Tuesday. Mannan briefed the media after the meeting.
The government had approved the project at an estimated cost of Tk 2.75 billion which was to be wrapped up by December, 2014. The deadline was extended twice to 2016.
Later, the authorities decided to complete the project by 2019 after raising the spending to Tk 6.82 billion.
The Health Services Division now wants four more years to complete the project by 2023, said Mannan.
He said a committee headed by the IMED secretary will be constituted quickly for the investigation.
- Project extension: PM orders probe
- How investors view Georgia Senate runoff
- Why markets boomed in year of human misery
- IFAD extends support to Bangladesh
- Co-ops in Spain’s Basque region soften capitalism’s rough edges
- Bangladesh eyes post- pandemic recovery
- Virus lays bare struggle of migrant workers
- China to overtake US economy by 2028
Most Read
- Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
- Exports of COVID vaccines are permitted to all countries: Serum CEO
- Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe is taking ‘exclusion’ professionally
- England goes into new lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages
- HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
- Bangladesh’s COVID war chest gets bigger as it pumps Tk 42bn for vaccines
- Brazil scrambles for India-made vaccines to jumpstart inoculations
- Most US COVID-19 vaccines go idle as New York, Florida move to penalise hospitals
- No G2G agreement over Oxford vaccine: Beximco Pharma MD
- Bangladesh reports 991 new virus cases, another 20 die