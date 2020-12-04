Inflation eases after record surge as winter vegetables hit market
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2020 03:55 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2020 03:55 AM BdST
Inflation has dropped a month after increasing to seven-year high due to the spike in food prices amid the coronavirus crisis.
The point-to-point general inflation rate dropped to 5.52 percent in November from 6.44 percent in October, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.
Analyst Ahsan H Mansur thinks the arrival of the winter vegetables to the market, and a drop in prices of potato and onion have helped ease inflation.
The executive director at the Policy Research Institute also warned that the rate may creep up again due to the cash being injected into the market from the government’s coronavirus stimulus package.
The BBS said a drop in prices of egg, broiler chicken, fish and spices also played the part in pulling down the key rate.
Food inflation in November was 5.73 percent while non-food inflation was 5.19 percent.
- Inflation eases on winter vegetables
- Ensuring global vaccine access seen worth billions
- US bans cotton imports from China producer citing 'slave labour'
- Jul-Oct BoP surplus exceeds $4bn
- Bangladesh to buy 50,000 T rice from India
- Direct vaccine purchase approved for emergency use
- Govt approves third submarine cable project
- Bad debts drop but questions linger
Most Read
- Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
- Pandemic threatens to pull the plug on cash-strapped kindergartens in Bangladesh
- Rights groups urge Bangladesh not to ship Rohingya to island
- Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu
- High Court declares illegal Noor Ali’s Sonargaon economic zone, resort city
- Bangladesh starts relocating first group of Rohingya to Bhasan Char island
- Complications persist over tuition fees in private schools, colleges after government notice
- Police formally charge 8 suspects over Sylhet MC College rape
- Gitanjali Rao is TIME's first-ever Kid of the Year
- New US citizenship test is longer and more difficult