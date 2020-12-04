Inflation eases after record surge as winter vegetables hit market

The point-to-point general inflation rate dropped to 5.52 percent in November from 6.44 percent in October, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Analyst Ahsan H Mansur thinks the arrival of the winter vegetables to the market, and a drop in prices of potato and onion have helped ease inflation.

The executive director at the Policy Research Institute also warned that the rate may creep up again due to the cash being injected into the market from the government’s coronavirus stimulus package.

The BBS said a drop in prices of egg, broiler chicken, fish and spices also played the part in pulling down the key rate.

Food inflation in November was 5.73 percent while non-food inflation was 5.19 percent.