NBR extends tax returns deadline for individual payers by one month

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Nov 2020 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2020 03:59 PM BdST

The National Board of Revenue has extended the deadline for tax returns submission by one month to Dec 31 for individual payers.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem announced the new decision from a media briefing in Dhaka on Monday, citing the coronavirus pandemic. 

More to follow

