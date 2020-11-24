German economy grew by 8.5% in third quarter
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Nov 2020
Germany’s gross domestic product grew by a record 8.5% in the third quarter as Europe’s largest economy partly recovered from an unprecedented plunge caused by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
The reading marked an upward-revision to an earlier flash estimate of 8.2% quarter-on-quarter growth in the July-September period and followed a 9.8% plunge in the second quarter.
