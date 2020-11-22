‘Extensive communication network’ drives economy, says Hasina

She made the remarks while inaugurating three bridges in different districts and an 'Independence Square' in Pabna via video conference from Ganabhaban on Sunday.

“The communication system is being enhanced through the construction of one bridge after another. Since taking power, the Awami League government has built a comprehensive communication network across Bangladesh, which has mobilised the economy,” Hasina said.

The lives of the people have improved because the Awami League has been in government continuously since 2009, according to the prime minister.

“Today we have been able to reduce poverty. We have increased per capita income and increased human employment. We have also proved that the quality of people's lives can be improved even down to the village level," she said.

"At the same time, we plan to develop the communication system, to market the products of the people and to bring investment into these products from outside so that the wheels of the economy is always in motion."

The prime minister opened a 600.70-metre long Elangkhali bridge over the Madhumati river in Magura's Mohammadpur Upazila, the 576.214-metre 'Muktijoddha Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Pratik) Bridge” on the Shitalakshya River at Rupganj's Murapara Ferry Ghat Road, and a 702.55-metre bridge along the Jashore-Khulna road in Jashore's Avoynagar Upazila.

She hoped that these three new bridges would contribute to the socio-economic development of the country and boost the regional economy.

“We couldn't commemorate Bangabandhu's birth centenary as we'd planned because of the coronavirus outbreak...It's not just Bangladesh but the whole world is suffering from it," said Hasina.

"Even during this crisis, we tried to keep the economy rolling. I thank everyone involved for the development work we are doing in such an unusual situation.”

The prime minister also highlighted the role of Pabna's Rafiqul Islam Bakul in the Liberation War.