Bangladesh approves nearly Tk 2.74 billion project to improve Cox’s Bazar road

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase gave the green light to the project in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday, Additional Secretary to the Cabinet Division Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal confirmed at a virtual press briefing after the meeting.

The industries ministry forwarded three project plans, the Road Transport and Highways Division tabled two while the Energy and Mineral Resources Division presented one in the meeting, Abu Saleh said. The seven proposals are worth a total of Tk 4.74 billion.

The first package for “Road development from Ekatabazar to Bangladesh Navy Base Sheikh Hasina in Cox's Bazar district” is worth around Tk 1.36 billion.

It includes work on 191,082 cubic metre embankment road, straightening of 0.4 km curved road, strengthening and widening of 6.54 km pavement and strengthening, widening and raising of another 5.76 km pavement.

In the other package, three lowest-bidding building companies were selected to carry out the construction at a cost of around Tk 1.38 billion, including the work on 192,916 cubic metre embankment road, building of a new 3.5 km pavement, culverts, sluice drainage gate and an intersection.

Additionally, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation or BCIC was authorised to purchase 25,000 tonnes of bulk of prilled urea fertiliser, worth Tk 555.89 million, from Qatar’s Muntajat.

The BCIC also received the go-ahead to purchase another 25,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea each from Saudi Arabia’s Basic Industry Corporation and KAFCO, each worth the same price as the bulk from Muntajat.

Apart from these, a Tk 137.56 million project of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division was approved under the Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provision) Act 2010, while an extension of contract with Japan’s Nippon Koike worth Tk 132.31 million was approved for ‘Flood Management and Livelihood Standards Development Project in Haor area’ under the Water Development Board.