Malaysia to hire Bangladeshi workers ‘when coronavirus situation improves’

Saravanan Murugan, Malaysia’s human resources minister, assured Bangladesh of looking into the hiring issue in a virtual meeting with Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

But it is still unclear how Malaysia will determine the levels of the pandemic situation to resume the intake of workers from Bangladesh.

About 600,000 Bangladeshi migrants work in the Southeast Asian country. They sent $1.23 billion in remittances in the last fiscal year.

Like the returnees from other countries, many Bangladeshi migrant workers from Malaysia are stranded returning home due to travel curbs. Malaysia is not allowing anyone in from Bangladesh.

The two ministers also discussed a virtual recruitment system, the role of recruiting agents, and the next Joint Working Group meeting.