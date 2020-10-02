Bangladesh sees remittance inflow reach record levels in July-September
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,
Published: 02 Oct 2020 12:26 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 12:26 AM BdST
Bangladeshi expatriates have clocked a new record in outward remittance by sending over $6.71 billion in the July-September period in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The amount is 48.57 percent more than the money received in the same period last year.
In September alone, the expatriates remitted more than $2.15 billion, the second highest in a month after $2.6 billion in July.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal hopes the remittance inflow in 2020-21 fiscal year will total over $24 billion.
He thanked the migrant workers, saying that they have helped the government muster the courage to tackle the pandemic crisis.
Kamal also credited once again the two percent incentives on remittance and ease of rules needing to fill in forms.
He pointed out that Bangladesh Bank’s foreign currency reserves have crossed $39 billion for the first time due to the high inflow of remittances.
