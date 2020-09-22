Bangladesh takes Tk 2.5bn project to generate jobs, boost Hilsa production

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC approved the project titled “Development and Management of Hilsa Resources” on Tuesday.

The project targets to boost Hilsa production by implementing the Protection and Conservation of Fish Act and sanctuary management, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting at the NEC via video link from the Ganabhaban.

The project will create alternative jobs for 30,000 families of fishermen, the planning minister said

As many as 10,000 fishermen will receive legal fishing nets under the project.

It will also raise awareness among the fishermen about the importance of saving mother Hilsa and fries, said Md Zakir Hossain Akand, a member of the Planning Commission.

Tasty Hilsas contribute 11 percent to the total fish production and 1 percent of the GDP of Bangladesh.

“Most of the Hilsa in the world is produced in this region while Bangladesh produces 80 percent of them. But Hilsa breeding and its movement are interrupted for various reasons,” Zakir said, explaining why they initiated the project.

The ECNEC meeting on Tuesday approved a total of five projects at an estimated cost of over Tk 12.66 billion.