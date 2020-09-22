Bangladesh takes Tk 2.5bn project to generate jobs, boost Hilsa production
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2020 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 11:07 PM BdST
The government has undertaken a project worth roughly Tk 2.5 billion to boost Hilsa production through steps to save the mother fish and Jatka or fries by creating alternative jobs for the fishermen.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC approved the project titled “Development and Management of Hilsa Resources” on Tuesday.
The project targets to boost Hilsa production by implementing the Protection and Conservation of Fish Act and sanctuary management, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting.
The project will create alternative jobs for 30,000 families of fishermen, the planning minister said
As many as 10,000 fishermen will receive legal fishing nets under the project.
Tasty Hilsas contribute 11 percent to the total fish production and 1 percent of the GDP of Bangladesh.
“Most of the Hilsa in the world is produced in this region while Bangladesh produces 80 percent of them. But Hilsa breeding and its movement are interrupted for various reasons,” Zakir said, explaining why they initiated the project.
The ECNEC meeting on Tuesday approved a total of five projects at an estimated cost of over Tk 12.66 billion.
