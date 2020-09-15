Bangladesh begins paying jute workers retrenched in mill closure amid pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2020 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2020 07:34 PM BdST
The government has begun paying off labourers of the state-owned jute mills which were shut down for returning losses by settling the payment of 1,759 workers of Dhaka's Karim Jute Mills.
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi kicked off the initiative by handing savings certificates to 30 workers at a ceremony organised by Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation or BJMC at Demra's Karim Jute Mills on Tuesday afternoon.
According to an announcement made earlier, half of the compensation will be given in cash and the rest in the form of savings certificates.
It was announced in the ceremony that authorities had paid a total of Tk 1.92 billion to 1,759 workers, Tk 343.7 million to 612 retired workers, Tk 251.1 million to 2,625 transferred workers, amounting to Tk 2.51 billion in payouts to Karim Jute Mills workers.
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi inaugurates a programme at Demra’s Karim Jute Mill to settle the final payment of workers on Sep 15, 2020, following the decision to shut loss-making factories under BJMC. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
A total of 26 jute mills under the BJMC have been bleeding for decades, turning profits in just four of the last 44 years.
The move to shut down the mills will also send about 25,000 workers at 26 jute mills into early retirement once their pay is settled under a scheme, euphemistically called a golden handshake.
The compensation was initially proposed to be paid off to workers of these mills in three fiscal years. It amounted to Tk 50 billion, including Tk 40 billion in dues for 24,609 permanent workers and Tk 10 billion in gratuity, provident fund and holiday allowances of 10,107 workers who retired after 2013.
But considering the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had decided to pay off the dues in the current fiscal year to provide respite to the workers.
Hasina said the government would revamp these mills using modern technology under public-private partnership arrangements within six months and re-engage those being sent to retirement in the upgraded plants.
The government has formed two high-level committees to recommend the proper utilisation of the jute mills and BJMC assets, draw up strategies and reform the BJMC's organisational infrastructure.
Most of the people who run mills are thinking about a lease system, the minister said.
The government also prefers the lease system, he said.
“We need to modernise the mills by replacing 60-year-old machines with new ones for more production and profit with less electricity,” he added.
It was announced in the ceremony that the BJMC had sent accounts of due payments to the finance ministry to pay the workers at a time.
The workers were paid their dues after the Finance Division finished the audit and released the money for payment.
The BJMC said workers of the remaining 25 mills would be paid off following the same procedure ‘very soon'.
Most Read
- India bans onion exports again
- Dhaka tribunal opens trials of 25 suspects in murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
- Recreational drones require no permission to fly as Bangladesh lays down rules
- Bangladesh weighs offers to test more COVID-19 vaccines
- Narayanganj mosque, site of fatal AC blasts, was ‘built on own land’
- US Embassy starts taking applications for non-immigrant visa renewals
- DNCC starts drive to remove illegal billboards
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh embassy complex in Ankara via video link
- bKash to launch quiz competition with cash rewards