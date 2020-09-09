New taxpayers to get Tk 2,000 discount on first online return submission
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 02:03 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 02:03 AM BdST
The new taxpayers who are submitting income tax returns for the first time this year and doing so online will enjoy a Tk 2,000 discount.
The National Board of Revenue or NBR has made the decision to encourage online return submission, said Alamgir Hossain, a member of NBR's Income Tax Policy Division.
The time of obtaining the Tax Identification Number or TIN will not affect the process to get the discount, he told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
The NBR had mentioned the discount in its gazette published after the passage of the national budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year as well, he added.
The taxpayers who have submitted returns in the traditional method will not get the discount.
The deadline for the income tax return submission will end on Nov 30.
