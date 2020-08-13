Pandemic-hit economy pushes July revenue well below target

The development has vindicated warnings by economists that setting a huge target would not be wise in the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis ravaging the global economy.

The National Board of Revenue raised Tk 123.34 billion in the first month of the financial year with a 22.7 percent year-on-year drop.

The revenue collection grew by 15.43 percent in July last year. But the lockdown measures in the country along with adverse effects of the pandemic on the global economy pushed the total collection in 2019-20 fiscal year down by 2.26 percent.

Given the grim reality, many economists called Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal’s 8 percent revenue growth target in the new budget “unrealistic”.

“The drop in revenue collection was sure to happen. The government and NBR officials also knew it. It is natural [to miss] if you set an ambitious, unrealistic target,” researcher Ahsan H Mansur told bdnews24.com.

The government has tasked the NBR with collecting Tk 3.3 trillion in the ongoing fiscal year to feed a Tk 5.68 trillion budget.

Mansur thinks the government may miss the target by more than Tk 1 trillion like it did in the last fiscal year as he does not see any possibility of a substantial recovery anytime soon.

“All the economic indexes except remittance are in a bad shape. Then the good condition of remittance may not last. Export earnings increased in July, but there is no certainty whether the trend will continue because the world economy is still wobbling,” he said.

In July, value added tax earnings dropped by 39.56 percent, income tax 15.54 percent and import duty 7.02 percent year on year.

“People have lost their earnings. The economy is yet to recover even though it has reopened.

No one knows when everything will be back to normal. Where will revenue come from in this situation? Who will pay taxes?” asked Mansur, the executive director of Policy Research Institute.

Muhammad Abdul Mazid, a former chairman of NBR, emphasises big reforms to increase revenue in the pandemic situation.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, he suggested increasing collection from the sectors that are doing good, and offering waivers to the sectors that are struggling to cope up with the crisis.