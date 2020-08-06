Bangladesh bourses extend trading hours by 30 minutes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2020 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 06:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh's stock exchanges have extended trading hours by 30 minutes to four and a half hours for the first time, effective from Aug 9.
Trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chattogram Stock Exchange will now start at 10 am and end at 2.30 pm, the bourses said in separate statements on Thursday.
After operating on a revised schedule during the pandemic, the bourses restored the usual four-hour trading time from 10:30am to 2:30pm on Jul 8.
More to follow
More stories
- ADB gives Bangladesh $3m to fight virus
- Pakistan approves costliest China-aided project
- Coronavirus may shrink imbalances further: IMF
- Record inflow of remittance in July
- In UK, suburbs make an economic comeback
- Bangladesh gets $202m in WB loans for food security
- Reliance, JERA secure $642m loans for Bangladesh power project
- World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Teknaf OC Pradip removed after he is charged with ex-major Sinha murder
- Army, police reassure all of mutual trust, call ex-major’s killing ‘isolated incident’
- Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control: police
- Two government agencies give officials special pay but they are not COVID-19 service providers
- Pakistan approves most expensive China-aided project to date
- Bangladesh sends food aid, medical team to Lebanon
- Former army officers demand arrest of policemen over retired major Sinha’s killing
- Teknaf OC Pradip taken into police custody over murder of ex-army major
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- Pandemic delayed his return to Bangladesh. Then Beirut blast cut his life short