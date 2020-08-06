Home > Economy

Bangladesh bourses extend trading hours by 30 minutes

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Aug 2020 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 06:19 PM BdST

Bangladesh's stock exchanges have extended trading hours by 30 minutes to four and a half hours for the first time, effective from Aug 9.

Trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chattogram Stock Exchange will now start at 10 am and end at 2.30 pm, the bourses said in separate statements on Thursday.

After operating on a revised schedule during the pandemic, the bourses restored the usual four-hour trading time from 10:30am to 2:30pm on Jul 8.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.