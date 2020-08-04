IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Aug 2020 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2020 10:04 PM BdST
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some commodity exporters and tourism-dependent countries will swing to current account deficits.
The IMF's External Sector Report on currencies and imbalances for the world's 30 largest economies showed that net current account balances fell by 0.2 percentage point to 2.9% of global GDP.
The Fund projected a further narrowing by 0.3% of global GDP in 2020, partly due to massive fiscal and monetary stimulus by many countries and continued pressure on trade.
"Major commodity exporters should see their current accounts going from significant surpluses to significant deficits," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a webcast presentation of the report.
The IMF projected that Saudi Arabia, which had a 5.9% current account surplus in 2019, will see a deficit of 4.9% in 2018 due to the collapse of oil prices and demand.
Tourism-dependent Thailand and Malaysia will see their surpluses shrink dramatically in 2020, the report showed.
The fund said the US dollar's current account position in 2019, a deficit of 2.3% of GDP, was moderately weaker than warranted by economic fundamentals and would likely narrow to 2.0% in 2020. But it estimated that the dollar's real effective exchange rate was overvalued by around 11% in 2019.
China's current account surplus of 1.0% in 2019, projected to grow to 1.3% in 2020, was broadly in line with economic fundamentals, the IMF said in the report. It estimated that China's yuan was undervalued by around 2% in 2019, largely due to trade tensions with the United States, but said the assessment was "subject to especially high uncertainty."
China's real effective exchange rate had appreciated by 1.8% from the 2019 average through May 2020, the report showed.
- Record inflow of remittance in July
- In UK, suburbs make an economic comeback
- Bangladesh gets $202m in WB loans for food security
- Reliance, JERA secure $642m loans for Bangladesh power project
- World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
- COVID-19 tanks US economy
- Dhaka Eid cattle traders eye losses
- BB cuts bank rate after 17 years
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Dhaka
- Prominent Muslims to grace Hindu temple ceremony on contested India site
- ‘The biggest monster’ is spreading. And it’s not the coronavirus
- Bay of Bengal low triggers mild heat wave sweeping Bangladesh
- Govt appoints administrator to Chattogram City Corporation amid election delay
- Bangladesh records 50 virus deaths, 1,918 cases in daily count
- Fate of Shahid as Bangladesh MP hangs in the balance
- Bangladesh receives record $2.6bn remittances in July amid pandemic
- Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies