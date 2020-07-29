Bangladesh lowers borrowing costs as pandemic hits economy

Bangladesh Bank also reduced the reverse repo rate by 75 basis points to 4 percent, according to the monetary policy statement for fiscal 2020-21, published on the central bank’s website on Wednesday.

“There are several risk factors to the attainment of FY21 monetary policy programme objectives mainly arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal floods, and international sluggish economic and volatile price situations,” Bangladesh Bank said.

The central bank has taken up the expansionary monetary policy to boost fund supply at a time when the coronavirus has left a huge impact on the economy.

More to follow