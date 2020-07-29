Home > Economy

Bangladesh lowers borrowing costs as pandemic hits economy

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jul 2020 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2020 03:44 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has reduced the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.75 percent, lowering borrowing costs for a third time this year to boost money flow into the pandemic-hit economy.

Bangladesh Bank also reduced the reverse repo rate by 75 basis points to 4 percent, according to the monetary policy statement for fiscal 2020-21, published on the central bank’s website on Wednesday.

“There are several risk factors to the attainment of FY21 monetary policy programme objectives mainly arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal floods, and international sluggish economic and volatile price situations,” Bangladesh Bank said.

The central bank has taken up the expansionary monetary policy to boost fund supply at a time when the coronavirus has left a huge impact on the economy.

