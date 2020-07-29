Bangladesh lowers borrowing costs as pandemic hits economy
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2020
Bangladesh Bank has reduced the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.75 percent, lowering borrowing costs for a third time this year to boost money flow into the pandemic-hit economy.
Bangladesh Bank also reduced the reverse repo rate by 75 basis points to 4 percent, according to the monetary policy statement for fiscal 2020-21, published on the central bank’s website on Wednesday.
The central bank has taken up the expansionary monetary policy to boost fund supply at a time when the coronavirus has left a huge impact on the economy.
More to follow
