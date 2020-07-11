Home > Economy

Indian economy's medium-term outlook remains uncertain - RBI Governor

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jul 2020 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2020 01:50 PM BdST

The Indian economy’s medium-term outlook remains uncertain even though the country has started re-opening after over two months of a nationwide lockdown, as demand and supply shocks due to the coronavirus still loom large, the central bank governor said on Saturday.

Policy responses by the central bank appear to have worked so far, but going forward the situation would need even more careful assessment, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.