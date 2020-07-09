Fazle Kabir to continue as central bank chief as Bangladesh amends law

The amendment will allow Kabir, the incumbent governor of the central bank, to stay on for another two years.

Planning Minister MA Mannan tabled the bill, “Bangladesh Bank (Amendment) Bill 2020” on behalf of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday.

Earlier, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury settled the public opinion scrutiny and amendment proposals.

BNP and Jatiya Party MPs raised their objections against the bill saying no law should be drafted for a particular person.

“This law is being designed for a single person while it is hindering the appointment of any eligible person. It proves that others are not fit for the post,” said BNP MP Harunur Rashid as he demanded the scrapping of the bill.

“All of the civil service members will now demand an increase in the age limit for holding government offices if the age limit is extended to 67 for holding the governor’s office. The government should think about it,” said Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

“A reserve hack occurred during the tenure of another governor. Could the incumbent governor bring back the money? We don’t know what measures he took against loan defaulters. A law should not be made for a certain person.”

The government amended the law not for a person but for the post of governor, the planning minister told his colleagues in parliament.

“The MPs have spoken logically but the reality is the strongest logic. The law is drafted from that point of view.”

“We want to see a new governor appointed after this bill is passed,” BNP MP Harunur Rashid said.

“The amendment was needed to strengthen Bangladesh Bank. It is not done for a person. If someone feels in future that the age limit should be extended to 70 years, they can do it,” said Mannan.

Kabir had his last day at work on Jul 2. The government could not immediately reappoint him, as he already turned 65.