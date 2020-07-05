JSD urges govt to reverse ‘suicidal’ decision to shut jute mills
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2020 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 02:29 PM BdST
Leaders from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, or JSD, have urged the government to withdraw what they said was a ‘suicidal’ decision to close down the jute mills and run each of them as an ‘enterprise’.
The government can modernise the 25 jute mills with only Tk 12.5 billion to ‘run them properly’, instead of Tk 50 billion estimated for worker compensations, said the leaders.
This budget will be enough to pay salaries of 25,000 workers at the rate of Tk 25,000 a month and also to turn a profit, they said.
JSD leaders urged the government to initiate a pilot project in coordination with workers’ representatives.
The government initiated a plan to modernise the loss-making jute sector and turn into a production-oriented industry under the private-public partnership.
As part of the plan, the government decided to shut down production at state-owned jute mills after making full payments to workers.
The shutdown will send about 25,000 workers into early retirement under a scheme, euphemistically called a golden handshake.
The decision came at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid widespread unrest among jute mill workers over the government's decision to shut the loss-making mills.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT
- Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
- Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh’s first flag, says he is in distress
- Bangladesh logs 3,288 new virus cases, death toll approaches 2,000
- Power firms begin acting against staffers over inflated bills
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Bangladesh doctor continues seeing patients after testing positive for COVID-19
- Virus hotspots in Dhaka's Wari go under 21-day lockdown
- 239 experts with 1 big claim: the coronavirus is airborne
- Florida, Texas post daily COVID-19 records as 'positivity' rates climb