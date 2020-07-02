Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal travels to London for treatment
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has flown to the UK for treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic a day after the passage of the national budget for 2020-21.
He took an 11:40am flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines to London from Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday.
There will be a follow-up on previous treatment by a doctor, said the finance minister’s private secretary Md Ferdous Alam.
The doctor had treated Kamal for free when he had been president of the International Cricket Council, Ferdous said and added Kamal has since been taking treatment from the doctor.
This time, Kamal will receive treatment for eye and other problems, according to the aide.
The finance minister will have to be in quarantine in London for 14 days, and in that case, he is likely to return by Jul 20, Ferdous said.
Earlier, ruling Awami League leader Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif had faced criticism for travelling to Canada to “visit his wife and children” last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
