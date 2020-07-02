Home > Economy

Bangladesh forex reserves cross $36bn after record remittances

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jul 2020 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2020 07:46 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose to an all-time high of $36.14 billion on Thursday after expatriate Bangladeshis sent home a record $1.833 billion in June despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging economies.The previous highest monthly remittance was $1.748 billion in June last year ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In the 2019-20 financial year that ended on Jun 30, the country received a total of $18.2 billion in remittances, which is 10.85 percent more than $16.42 billion received in the previous fiscal year.

On Jun 3, the foreign reserves crossed $34 billion for the first time after Bangladesh received a $732 million fund from the International Monetary Fund. It finally crossed the milestone of $35 billion in three weeks.

Besides remittances, funds from the World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also played a role in pushing the foreign currency reserves over $36 billion eight days after crossing $35 billion, said central bank spokesman Kazi Saidur Rahman.

While exports and imports have dropped sharply due to the coronavirus crisis, inward remittances remained largely unscathed thanks to 2 percent incentives.

That is why the government continued to provide the incentive in fiscal 2020-21 in order to encourage the expatriates to avoid illegal channels to send money.

“Many expatriates are sending their savings because they want to return home,” Saidur said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.