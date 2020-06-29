Home > Economy

New budget ‘falls short’ of prioritising hygiene to prevent COVID-19

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2020 02:40 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 02:40 AM BdST

A group of NGOs have demanded increased allocation for water, sanitation and hygiene sub-sector in the national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The proposed budget has not considered a robust allocation and mechanism to meet the need, speakers said at a virtual press conference on Sunday.

WaterAid, UNICEF, PPRC, FANSA-BD, WSSCC of Bangladesh, FSM Network, Sanitation and Water for All, and WASH Alliance jointly organised the press conference, according to a statement.

The speakers noted the hygiene sub-sector remains a key priority to fight COVID-19 and maintain progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. The fight and efforts with insufficient allocation for the sub-sector will be hindred, they said.

The also noted budget distribution remains skewed toward urban areas.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, former caretaker government adviser, demanded prioritisation of hygiene as a vital tool of public health and epidemic preparedness and arranging large-scale nationwide hygiene campaign and installation of public hand-washing points with soap and water at the press conference.

The government announced an allocation of Tk 100 billion for the COVID-19 fight in the budget.

It should be used for the implementation of immediate set up of hand-washing stations across Dhaka city and slum areas to provide hygiene facilities for the poor to fight the outbreak, Hasin Jahan, country director of WaterAid, stated at the press conference.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.