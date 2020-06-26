Revenue collection rises in May, but well below target amid pandemic

The revised target for the month was Tk 290 billion after the National Board of Revenue collected only Tk 76.88 billion in April.

The revenue raised in 11 months of the current fiscal year was nearly Tk 1.9 trillion, which means the NBR must fetch Tk 1.325 trillion in June to meet the revised target of over Tk 3 trillion for the entire financial year.

The government revised the target down from Tk 3.256 trillion amid the pandemic in March, but made 62.31 percent achievement after 11 months.