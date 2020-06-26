Officials behind ghost electricity bills will be punished: government
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2020 03:16 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2020 03:16 AM BdST
The Power Division has promised punitive actions in a week by identifying the officials who made customers suffer by billing them several times the normal levels during the coronavirus crisis.
It made electricity bills based on guesstimates, not the correct amounts used by the subscribers, as the workers cannot go door to door to check meters due to the outbreak.
The division urged the customers not to get upset, saying the bills would be adjusted once the crisis is over. But many vented anger on social media after receiving bills that are several times higher than the normal levels.
The Power Division discussed the issue at a meeting with the agencies and companies under it in a video call to review the progress in the implementation of the annual development programme on Thursday.
It said in a statement that the meeting decided to form a taskforce headed by an additional secretary to punish the officials responsible for the ghost bills.
The managing directors of the distribution companies apologised at the meeting presided over by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu, the statement said.
The companies will now explain the issue of extra bills to the customers.
