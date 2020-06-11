Raised tax-free income ceiling will incentivise the poor: ex-NBR chief

Md Abdul Mazid made the comment while speaking to bdnews24.com in his reaction to the new budget proposed for 2020-21 fiscal on Thursday.

At such times of hardship when the earnings of marginalised people are going down, those who earn less than Tk 300,000 have been exempted from paying income tax, he said.

Sure, the move means the government will lose out on revenues, the former top taxman said but he suggested that it can be balanced by raising taxes on the higher-income group.

Mazid pointed out that due to the coronavirus crisis the economy ground to a halt in the last three months and consequently, people’s earnings had taken a hit. So VAT would naturally drop as well. Also, a drop in imports would cause import taxes to fall.

Taxpayers flocked to the Officers' Club in Dhaka on the weekend to pay taxes and submit returns at the Income Tax Fair. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Asked what impact this raised ceiling would have on the massive revenue target, Mazid said the economy needs to be salvaged first if the goal is to be reached.

The proposal outlined in the Tk 5.68 trillion budget tabled aims to raise the ceiling by Tk 50,000 per annum owing to the slump in personal income brought about by the coronavirus epidemic, according to the finance minister.

The government had previously raised the ceiling to Tk 250,000 from Tk 220,000 in fiscal 2015-16.